Lahore High Court orders PCS, DC, CTO for ensuring implementation of court's decision
Lahore High Court Orders PCS, DC, CTO For Ensuring Implementation Of Court's Decision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:48 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered Punjab chief secretary (PCS), deputy commissioner (DC) Lahore and chief traffic officer (CTO) to ensure implementation of court's decision for not staging protest and taking out rallies at Mall Road
According to details, the court sought reply from the chief secretary, DC and CTO on September 24 in this regard.
The LHC in its written order mentioned that administration should ensure protection of business and property of traders.