LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered Punjab chief secretary (PCS), deputy commissioner (DC) Lahore and chief traffic officer (CTO) to ensure implementation of court 's decision for not staging protest and taking out rallies at Mall Road

According to details, the court sought reply from the chief secretary, DC and CTO on September 24 in this regard.

The LHC in its written order mentioned that administration should ensure protection of business and property of traders.