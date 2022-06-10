The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday forbade the police from harassing mother-in-law as well as other in-laws of Dua Zahra whose case is under trial in Karachi

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Noor Fatima, mother-in-law of Dua Zahra, and others against "police harassment".

During the proceedings, the police produced Dua Zahra in compliance with a previous court order and submitted a report about her recovery, besides Sindh High Court orders.

The court reviewed the documents and forbade the police from harassing the petitioner and others. Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition.