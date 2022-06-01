UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Orders Police To Produce Dua Zahra Within 1 Week

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Lahore High Court orders police to produce Dua Zahra within 1 week

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered police authorities to recover Dua Zahra and produce her within one week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered police authorities to recover Dua Zahra and produce her within one week.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by mother-in-law of Dua Zahra against police harassment.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that the police were harassing his clients without any reason.

At this stage, the court addressed the counsel and questioned where Dua Zahra was and why she was not produced.

To which, he submitted that Dua Zahra was not in contact with his clients.

The court expressed annoyance at the police over the non-production of Dua Zahra and ordered for producing the girl within one week after recovering her.

