Lahore High Court Orders Police To Resolve Issue Of Promotion Of Inspector

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:07 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered police authorities to resolve the issue of promotion of police inspector who was denied promotion for being a complaint in state FIR and accused in second FIR of 2014 Model Town case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered police authorities to resolve the issue of promotion of police inspector who was denied promotion for being a complaint in state FIR and accused in second FIR of 2014 Model Town case.

The court ordered authorities to resolve the issue by June 11, otherwise, the court would decide the matter in accordnance with law.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders on a petition filed by Inspector Rizwan Qadir challenging denial of promotion to him for being a complainant in state FIR and accused in second FIR of 2014 Model Town case.

At the outset of proceedings, additional inspector general of police (AIG) Establishment along with law officer appeared before the court.

The law officer admitted that co-accused were promoted to the next rank by mistake.

At this, the court observed that the law was equal for all, adding that how you could promote one and denied other.

The court questioned AIG Establishment that how one could be promoted in violation of the law.

The court further observed that why not action should be initiated against the promotion committee. Under what law, five nominated accused (ASIs) were promoted and the petitioner was denied, it added.

At this, the AIG Establishment requested court to grant some time for resolving the issue.

Subsequently, the court allowed the request and adjourned further hearing till June 11.

The petitioner submitted that he had faced discrimination and victimisation regarding his promotion.

He said that, despite being eligible for his promotion to the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP), he had been deprived of his right. He pointed out that almost all colleagues of the petitioner had been promoted to the next rank.

The petitioner claimed the respondent authorities were not ready to grant lawful promotion to him ashe was a complainant in the state FIR and accused in second FIR of the Model Town incident.

