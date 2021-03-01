UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Orders Registration Of Case Against SP, Others

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:05 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered registration of a case against superintendent police (SP) Discipline and two sub-inspectors for not conducting investigations of a case despite magistrate orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered registration of a case against superintendent police (SP) Discipline and two sub-inspectors for not conducting investigations of a case despite magistrate orders.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing bail petition filed by accused Qasim alias Goga.

A counsel on behalf of the accused argued before the court that police registered a baseless case against his client for possessing 140gm charas. He contended that the case was registered against his client over failure to pay Rs 100,000 as bribe.

He argued that a magistrate ordered investigations into the matter, after hearing their stance, but the police authorities did not comply with it.

At this, the chief justice remarked that it showed mala fide of SP Discipline as no investigations were initiated despite magistrate orders.

Subsequently, the court ordered registration of a case against SP Discipline Lahore, sub-inspector Muhammad Irfan and Sub-inspector Liaqat, besides granting bail to the accused.

