Lahore High Court orders release of 10 brick kiln workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of 10 brick kiln workers, including four women.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Muhammad Ali, relative of the workers, for their production and release.

Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from the custody of brick kiln.

The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by kiln owner.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the respondent owner was extracting forced labour from the workers and they were not being paid according to the market rates.

However, the respondent's counsel submitted that the workers had received advance cash and were being paid regularly.

The court, allowing the petition, ordered the release of workers.