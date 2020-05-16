UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Orders Release Of 10 Brick Kiln Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:35 AM

Lahore High Court orders release of 10 brick kiln workers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of 10 brick kiln workers, including four women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of 10 brick kiln workers, including four women.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Muhammad Ali, relative of the workers, for their production and release.

Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from the custody of brick kiln.

The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by kiln owner.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the respondent owner was extracting forced labour from the workers and they were not being paid according to the market rates.

However, the respondent's counsel submitted that the workers had received advance cash and were being paid regularly.

The court, allowing the petition, ordered the release of workers.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Muhammad Ali Women Market From Court Labour

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

41 minutes ago

UN won't vote electronically in Security Council e ..

5 minutes ago

US Natural Gas Production to Drop by 5% Due to COV ..

5 minutes ago

UN exploring options for holding UNGA session due ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses bail petitions of thre ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.