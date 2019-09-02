Lahore High Court orders release of 18 kiln workers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the release of 18 kiln workers, including women and children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the release of 18 kiln workers, including women and children.

Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition, filed by one Muhammad Maqbool for production and release of workers.

Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from the custody of a brick-kiln owner.

The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by kiln owner.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the respondent owner was extracting forced labour from workers and they were not being paid according to the market rates.

However, the respondent's counsel submitted that workers had received advance payments and were being paid regularly.

The court, allowing the petition, ordered the release of workers besides ordering action against the brick-kiln owner as per law.