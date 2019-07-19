Lahore High Court orders release of 22 kiln workers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of 22 kiln workers, including six women and 11 children

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Ghulam Sabir for the production and release of workers.

Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from the custody of a Sahiwal brick kiln owner.

The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by kiln owner.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the respondent owner was extracting forced labour from the workers and they were not being paid according to market rates.

However, the respondent's counsel submitted that the workers had received advance cash and were being paid regularly.

The court, allowing the petition, ordered the release of workers besides action against the brick kiln owner as per law.