UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Orders Release Of 22 Kiln Workers

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:30 PM

Lahore High Court orders release of 22 kiln workers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of 22 kiln workers, including six women and 11 children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of 22 kiln workers, including six women and 11 children.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Ghulam Sabir for the production and release of workers.

Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from the custody of a Sahiwal brick kiln owner.

The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by kiln owner.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the respondent owner was extracting forced labour from the workers and they were not being paid according to market rates.

However, the respondent's counsel submitted that the workers had received advance cash and were being paid regularly.

The court, allowing the petition, ordered the release of workers besides action against the brick kiln owner as per law.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Sahiwal Women Market From Court Labour

Recent Stories

Chief Minister grieves over death of Allama Munir ..

1 minute ago

US, UK Air Forces Conduct First 'Hot Pit Refueling ..

1 minute ago

Russia, China to Cooperate on Creation of Ultra Po ..

1 minute ago

I would fulfill my commitment i had made during th ..

1 minute ago

US Seeks Justice for Victims of Hezbollah Attacks ..

9 minutes ago

World 'off track' to meet most Sustainable Develop ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.