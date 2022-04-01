UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Orders Release Of 7 Brick Kiln Workers

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Lahore High Court orders release of 7 brick kiln workers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of seven brick kiln workers, including women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of seven brick kiln workers, including women.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Iftikhar Ahmad for the production and release of the workers.

Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from the custody of brick kiln owner, Allah Dita.

The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by the kiln owner.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the respondent owner was extracting forced labour from the workers and they were not being paid according to market rates. However, the respondent's counsel submitted thatthe workers had received advance cash and were being paid regularly.

The court, allowing the petition, ordered the release of workers.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Women Market From Court Labour

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court recommends establishment of 18 n ..

Lahore High Court recommends establishment of 18 new banking courts in province

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Board committed to prevent cheating cu ..

Balochistan Board committed to prevent cheating culture: Shaukat

2 minutes ago
 Enterprises in Yiwu-Karachi to establish more coop ..

Enterprises in Yiwu-Karachi to establish more cooperative relations: CG Shanghai ..

2 minutes ago
 Court convicts man for killing wife, children

Court convicts man for killing wife, children

2 minutes ago
 IESCO sets up central control room to ensure smoot ..

IESCO sets up central control room to ensure smooth, uninterrupted power supply ..

5 minutes ago
 Results of 50 Tehsil Councils announced, PTI leads ..

Results of 50 Tehsil Councils announced, PTI leads with 25 seats

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.