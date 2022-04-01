Lahore High Court orders release of 7 brick kiln workers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of seven brick kiln workers, including women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of seven brick kiln workers, including women.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Iftikhar Ahmad for the production and release of the workers.

Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from the custody of brick kiln owner, Allah Dita.

The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by the kiln owner.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the respondent owner was extracting forced labour from the workers and they were not being paid according to market rates. However, the respondent's counsel submitted thatthe workers had received advance cash and were being paid regularly.

The court, allowing the petition, ordered the release of workers.