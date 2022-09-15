Lahore High Court orders release of 9 brick kiln workers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the release of nine brick kiln workers, including three women and six children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the release of nine brick kiln workers, including three women and six children.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Faiz Ullah for the production and release of the workers.

Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from the custody of kiln owner, Aslam Siddiqui. The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by the kiln owner.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the respondent owner was extracting forced labour from the workers and they were not being paid according to the market rates. However, the respondent's counsel submitted that the workers had received advance cash and were being paid regularly.

The court, allowing the petition, ordered the release of workers.