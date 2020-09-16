UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Orders Senior Police Officers To Patrol Every Night For 2 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:25 PM

Lahore High Court orders senior police officers to patrol every night for 2 hours

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered senior police officers including inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab to patrol for two hours every night in all districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered senior police officers including inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab to patrol for two hours every night in all districts.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar and others seeking directions for formation of a judicial commission to probe the motorway rape case.

DIG Legal Jawwad Dogar along with a report appeared before the court at the start of proceedings. He stated that the Patrol system already existed and police authorities regularly observed it.

However, the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction over the Patrol system of Punjab police and questioned how many times the IGP went to patrol.

The chief justice ordered that senior police officers should patrol in every district from 11.00 pm to 1.00am.

Subsequently, the court , adjourning the further hearing, sought arguments from counsel on the next date.

The petitioner through the petition pleaded with the court to issue directions for formation of judicial commission to probe motorway rape case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Lahore High Court Police Punjab Motorway All From Court

Recent Stories

Number of operating companies in Al Barsha reaches ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan tremendously control COVID-19: Turner

3 minutes ago

Tennis: Italian Open ATP and WTA results - 3rd upd ..

3 minutes ago

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry concerne ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Commissioner reviews ongoing anti-encroachme ..

3 minutes ago

Governor, Chief Minister condole with chief whip ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.