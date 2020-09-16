Lahore High Court orders senior police officers to patrol every night for 2 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered senior police officers including inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab to patrol for two hours every night in all districts.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar and others seeking directions for formation of a judicial commission to probe the motorway rape case.

DIG Legal Jawwad Dogar along with a report appeared before the court at the start of proceedings. He stated that the Patrol system already existed and police authorities regularly observed it.

However, the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction over the Patrol system of Punjab police and questioned how many times the IGP went to patrol.

The chief justice ordered that senior police officers should patrol in every district from 11.00 pm to 1.00am.

Subsequently, the court , adjourning the further hearing, sought arguments from counsel on the next date.

The petitioner through the petition pleaded with the court to issue directions for formation of judicial commission to probe motorway rape case.