Lahore High Court Orders To Bring Law Officer's Assistance Issue Into Minister's Notice

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:22 PM

Lahore High Court orders to bring law officer's assistance issue into minister's notice

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered to bring the issue of lack of proper assistance to the court by a deputy attorney general during the hearing of a case, into the notice of law minister, law secretary and attorney general for Pakistan

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira against changing name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

During the hearing, the chief justice asked several questions to Deputy Attorney General Malik Israr about BISP rules and structure who failed to give satisfactory reply.

At this, the court observed that Deputy Attorney General Malik Israr had failed to render proper assistance to the court and ordered to bring the issue into the notice of law minister, secretary law and attorney general.

However, the law officer submitted that the case had been assigned to another deputy attorney general and he was doing duty in his place today.

However, the chief justice noted that he should have inform about it earlier. Now, the law officer should explain the situationto his department, he added. Subsequently, the chief justiceadjourned the matter.

