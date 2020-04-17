Lahore High Court orders to conclude Ashiana-e-Iqbal reference in four months

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered an accountability court to conclude Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme reference against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, former director general LDA Ahad Cheema and others in four months and announce the verdict

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered an accountability court to conclude Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme reference against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, former director general LDA Ahad Cheema and others in four months and announce the verdict.

The LHC bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem passed the orders in its 16-page detailed verdict on petitions filed by Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafique for grant of post-arrest bail in the case, here on Friday.

While rejecting the petitions, the bench noted that its decision should not affect trial proceedings before the accountability court.

The court held that Ahad Cheema and other accused facilitated each other for gaining benefits, as per record. Ahad Cheema used his powers and gave contract to Shahid Shafique in violation of rules,it added.

The bench noted that an accused becomes eligible for bail if there is dissimilarity between act of the accused and record.

The bench held that Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafique were not entitled for the bail as there was no dissimilarity between record and act of accused.