UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Orders To Depute Adequate Manpower To Look After Graveyards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 11:36 PM

Lahore High Court orders to depute adequate manpower to look after graveyards

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered secretary Local Government Department to ensure that adequate man-power is deputed to look after the affairs of graveyards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered secretary Local Government Department to ensure that adequate man-power is deputed to look after the affairs of graveyards.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while deciding a matter about shortage of graveyards in the city.

In a detailed judgment released here on Saturday, the chief justice noted that in case of sad demise of any of the family members, it becomes very difficult for low-income family to make arrangements for burial of the dead body, which in present scenario costs too much.

He directed that through public-private partnership, charitable personalities should be engaged to extend facilitation in burial of dead bodies belonging to common families in a respectful manner. The government shall further ensure that two model graveyards on the pattern of Lahore City should be established each in Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi divisions, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Dead Chief Justice Faisalabad Shortage Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Gujranwala Family Government Sad

Recent Stories

Tennis: Wimbledon results -- 1st update

23 seconds ago

Exams will neither postpone nor cancel, says Shafq ..

26 seconds ago

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

27 seconds ago

Federer glides into last 16 at Wimbledon, Barty se ..

29 seconds ago

MNA inaugurates dispensary, ambulance service in ..

27 minutes ago

Woman among four injured in Sibi firing

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.