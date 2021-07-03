Lahore High Court orders to depute adequate manpower to look after graveyards

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered secretary Local Government Department to ensure that adequate man-power is deputed to look after the affairs of graveyards.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while deciding a matter about shortage of graveyards in the city.

In a detailed judgment released here on Saturday, the chief justice noted that in case of sad demise of any of the family members, it becomes very difficult for low-income family to make arrangements for burial of the dead body, which in present scenario costs too much.

He directed that through public-private partnership, charitable personalities should be engaged to extend facilitation in burial of dead bodies belonging to common families in a respectful manner. The government shall further ensure that two model graveyards on the pattern of Lahore City should be established each in Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi divisions, he added.