Lahore High Court orders to get the office of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly opened

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to get the office of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly opened.

The court directed LHC registrar and secretary Punjab Assembly to accompany the deputy speaker to his office.

The court further directed the registrar to take stock of the assembly's condition after the earlier ruckus.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while hearing two different petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz and Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari for holding the election of Punjab chief ministership and revocation of deputy speaker powers, respectively.

During the proceedings, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari appeared before the court and submitted that he acted as per law but his office was closed.

While responding to an objection by the deputy speaker about the secretary assembly, the chief justice observed that first implement the orders passed today. The court will make a decision about powers of the deputy speaker and its use on Tuesday, he added.

Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn on behalf of Pakistan Muslim league-Quaid submitted that the powers of the deputy speaker were withdrawn over the misuse. It is not known why the date of the assembly session was changed at midnight, he added.

However, at this stage, the counsel for Hamza Shehbaz and deputy speaker objected over the use of the inappropriate language by the PML-Q's counsel.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Owais stated that the session was postponed due to ruckus.

However, the chief justice noted that it did not mean that assembly session should not be convened in such circumstances.

Subsequently, the chief justice adjourned further hearing till Tuesday (April 12).

Earlier, the LHC chief justice gave a chance to parties - Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari and Leader of the Opposition in PA Hamza Shahbaz - to mutually settle a date for election of the chief minister but the discussion remained fruitless.