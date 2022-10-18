Lahore High Court orders to impose fine on farmers involved in stubble burning

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered to impose a fine of Rs 200,000 on farmers involved in stubble burning, to control the rising smog issue in the province

The court also ordered registration of cases against such farmers, besides asking to take possession of their lands over ignoring the court orders.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by one Haroon and others for directions to the provincial government for taking steps to control the smog. The deputy commissioners of Gujranwala, Kasur, Okara and Hafizabad districts appeared on being summoned by the court.

During the proceedings, the court ordered to place a report about incidents of stubble burning in the province before the chief secretary Punjab for necessary action. The court directed to apprise the chief secretary about the performance of the administration, shown in the report. The court further asked the deputy commissioner Okara and others to take necessary measures to control the smog in their respective districts.

The deputy commissioner Okara apprised the court that 151 cases were registered against the farmers over stubble burning. He submitted that the district administration was taking all measures to control the smog.