Lahore High Court orders to produce Hassaan Niazi on 18th

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to produce Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, in court on August 18 ( Friday)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to produce Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, in court on August 18 ( Friday).

The court ordered the inspector general of Police Punjab and other respondents to produce Hassaan Niazi, if he was in their custody.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad passed the orders on a habeas corpus petition filed by Hafeezullah Khan Niazi, the father of Hassaan Niazi, for recovery of his son.

The court also sought a reply from the respondents till August 18, says a written order of previoushearing released here on Thursday.