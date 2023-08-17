Lahore High Court orders to produce Hassaan Niazi on 18th

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to produce Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, in court on August 18 ( Friday).

The court ordered the inspector general of Police Punjab and other respondents to produce Hassaan Niazi, if he was in their custody.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad passed the orders on a habeas corpus petition filed by Hafeezullah Khan Niazi, the father of Hassaan Niazi, for recovery of his son.

The court also sought a reply from the respondents till August 18, says a written order of previoushearing released here on Thursday.

