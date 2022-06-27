UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Orders Transfer Of Hanif Abbasi's Appeal To Principal Seat

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 07:55 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered on Monday the transfer of an appeal, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine quota case, to the LHC Principal seat from the LHC Rawalpindi bench

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while allowing a civil miscellaneous application, filed by Hanif Abbasi for transfer of his appeal.

The counsel for Hanif Abbasi argued that his client's appeal was pending with the LHC Rawalpindi bench, but it was not being fixed for hearing. He pleaded with the court to issue orders for transfer of the appeal to the LHC Principal seat.

