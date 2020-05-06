Lahore High Court orders UHS to display list of admissions in private colleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered University of Health Sciences (UHS) to display a consolidated list of admissions in private medical colleges, today on its website.

The court directed students and parents to review the list and inform about their objections by tomorrow, May 6.

Justice Ayesha A Malik passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by several students of private medical colleges, challenging readmission policy of Punjab government and the UHS.

At the start of proceedings, UHS Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram appeared before the court and submitted a consolidated and final list of admissions. He submitted that the list had been prepared on basis of merit and choices by the students.

The court was further apprised that admissions had been completed on vacant seats of MBBS and BDS programmes in private medical colleges.

The court expressed satisfaction on the new list and ordered UHS to display the same on its website today while adjourning further hearing till May 6.

The students through their petitions had submitted that they got admissions to different private medical and dental colleges in MBBS and BDS programmes and started their studies for 2019-20 session. They submitted that the provincial government and the UHS later introduced readmission policy on the pretext of violation of merit in the admissions.

The petitioners said the government decided to seek fresh "order of preference" for all private medical and dental colleges of the province. They argued the readmission policy would affect their education.

They asked the court to set aside the impugned policy and order the UHS and the government to sustain admissions of the petitioners made under the PMDC policy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had previously stayed a revised list of admissions and also the transfer of students of the private colleges under the readmission policy.