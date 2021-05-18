UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Overrules Objection On Shehbaz Sharif Plea

Lahore High Court overrules objection on Shehbaz Sharif plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday overruled an objection on a civil miscellaneous application, filed by the Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, seeking implementation of the court orders, allowing him to travel abroad for medical check-up, and directed the registrar's office for fixing the application before a single bench

The plea was fixed as an objection case before Justice Ali Baqar Najafi after the registrar's office put an objection to it. The office had objected that the petitioner should approach the authorities concerned first for implementation.

Advocates Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz, on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif, advanced their arguments and pleaded with the court for removing the objection. The court was also informed that the petitioner had also filed a contempt petition over stopping the petitioner from flying abroad despite the court orders, but it was not fixed for hearing due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, the court removed the objection and ordered for fixing the matter before a single bench.

