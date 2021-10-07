UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Permits Parties To Submit Reply Till Oct 27 In PIC Stent Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:23 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday permitted all the parties to submit their reply till October 27 in the case of use of expired cardiac stent at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday permitted all the parties to submit their reply till October 27 in the case of use of expired cardiac stent at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

LHC Judge, Justice Ali Baqir Najfi conducted the proceeding.

During the hearing, the parties sought time to file a reply, on which the court accept their application and adjourned the hearing till October 27.

The petitioner contended that the matter of expired cardiac stents at PIC had surfaced recently, which showed the patients were facing problem. He stated that a mafia was playing with the lives of the patients and destroying the hospital's image, owing to which people would not trust doctors, adding that article 4 of the constitution guarantees protection of the lives of people, while the courts also protect the basic rights of the citizens.

