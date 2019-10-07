UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Places Service Of Two D&SJs At Federal Govt Disposal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:20 PM

Lahore High Court places service of two D&SJs at federal govt disposal

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday placed the services of two district and sessions judges (D&SJs) at the disposal of the federal government for their posting as Lahore accountability court judges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday placed the services of two district and sessions judges (D&SJs) at the disposal of the Federal government for their posting as Lahore accountability court judges.

According to a LHC notification, D&SJ Asad Ali and D&SJ Amjad Nazir Chaudhry would serve as Judge, Accountability Court-I and Judge Accountability Court-V respectively. Both the judges has been asked to take charge of their new responsibilities by Oct 10.

It pertinent to mention here that D&SJ Asad Ali was serving as Presiding Officer, Punjab Labour Court-VII, Gujranwala, whereas D&SJ Amjad Nazir Chaudhry was serving as Judge, Banking Court-I, Faisalabad.

