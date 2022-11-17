UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Promotes 20 AD&SJs To Next Rank

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday promoted 20 additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) to the rank of district and sessions judges (D&SJs) (Grade-21).

According to a notification issued here, the committee, comprising chief justice and judges, promoted the AD&SJs on the recommendations made by the Performance Evaluation Committee in its meeting held on October 20, 2022.

The AD&SJs promoted as D&SJs are Amjad Ali Shah, Muhammad Naveed Iqbal, Ali Raza, Muhammad Younas Aziz, Abdul Sattar, Shahbaz Ahmad, Muhammad Abdul Rafique, Ashfaq Ahmad Rana, Muhammad Kashif, Rai Nawaz Marth, Muhammad Azam Rana, Muhammad Arshad Anjum, Muhammad Asif Rana, Muhammad Ali, Nadeem Tahir Syed, Malik Ejaz Asif, Muhammad Arshad Javed, Asif Bashir, Muhammad Naeem Sheikh and Zulfeqar Ali.

