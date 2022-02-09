Lahore High Court promotes 34 AD&SJs to next rank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Administration Committee of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Wednesday promoted 34 judicial officers to the next rank.

According to a notification issued here, the committee promoted 34 additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) to the rank of district and sessions judges (Grade-21).

The judicial officers promoted as District and Sessions Judges are Khadim Hussain, Syed Faisal Raza Gilani, Syed Ali Abbas, Muhammad Hussain, Wajahat Hasan, Tariq Javed, Shahid Sikandar, Muhammad Yaqoob, Zafar Iqbal Tarar, Hamid Hussain, Israr Zada, Zubair Shahzad Kiani, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Anjum Raza Syed, Gulzar Ahmad Khalid, Qamar-ul-Zaman, Asim Mansoor, Muhammad Yasin Shaheen, Abher Gul Khan, Muhammad Aslam Bhatti, Abdul Rehman Muhammad Arif, Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar, Javed Iqbal Bosal, Jaleel Ahmad, Adnan Mushtaq, Shahzad Raza, Zia Ullah, Muhammad Ata Rabbani, Mehmood Haroon Khan, Irfan Haider, Faiz-ul-Hassan, Farah Naz Mirza, Ejaz Ahmad Buttar and Shahid Bashir.