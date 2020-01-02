Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Summons DAG In Lawyers Missing Case
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:14 PM
Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday summoned the Deputy Attorney Generalb (DAG) in a missing lawyer case
Hearing a petition filed by Colonel (Retd)Inam U Raheem son, LHC Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf summoned the DAG on January 3.
According to details, Inam U Raheem"s counsel Anwar Dar told APP that in reply of petition Ministry of Defense representative told the court that the missing Inam was in the custody of Ministry of Defense for investigation.
After hearing the arguments the Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf summoned the DAG and adjourned the hearing till Friday.