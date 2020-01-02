Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench summons DAG in lawyers missing case

Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday summoned the Deputy Attorney Generalb (DAG) in a missing lawyer case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday summoned the Deputy Attorney Generalb (DAG) in a missing lawyer case.

Hearing a petition filed by Colonel (Retd)Inam U Raheem son, LHC Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf summoned the DAG on January 3.

According to details, Inam U Raheem"s counsel Anwar Dar told APP that in reply of petition Ministry of Defense representative told the court that the missing Inam was in the custody of Ministry of Defense for investigation.

After hearing the arguments the Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf summoned the DAG and adjourned the hearing till Friday.