Lahore High Court Registrar Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:38 PM

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of four District and Sessions Judges (D&SJs) including LHC Registrar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of four District and Sessions Judges (D&SJs) including LHC Registrar.

According to the LHC notification issued here on Friday, LHC Registrar Ch Humayun Imtiaz has been transferred and posted as D&SJ Gujranawala, whereas Director General Punjab Judicial Academy/D&SJ, Abdul Sattar has been transferred and posted as LHC register.

D&SJ Rao Abdul Jabbar Khan has been transferred from Gujranawala to Sheikhupura whereas D&SJ Munir Ahmad has been transferred from Sheikhupura to Lodhran.

More Stories From Pakistan

