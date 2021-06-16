Lahore High Court rejects written apology of SP

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:29 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected a written apology of SP Operations (Sadr) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti over misleading the court in a case of illegal occupation of a land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected a written apology of SP Operations (Sadr) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti over misleading the court in a case of illegal occupation of a land.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by a citizen against police's illegal occupation of his land.

SP Operations (Sadr) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti appeared before the court at the start of proceedings.

The chief justice remarked that action would be taken over misleading the court.

To which, a law officer submitted that the SP had left himself over the mercy of court.

At this, the chief justice remarked that the SP should realize his mistake.

If such a senior officer misled the court then the whole system would fail, he added.

The chief justice rejected the written apology of SP and clarified that he did not admit his mistake in the application. If the SP wants to apologize, he should first admit his guilt, he added.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till June 18 and summoned the SP at Rawalpindi bench on the next hearing.

The other day, the chief justice had lashed out at the SP for misleading the court in the matterand also admonished Township SHO Akmal Khalid for visiting the petitioner at his residenceapparently to harass him.

