Lahore High Court releases written verdict on bail petitions for release of Mir Shakil

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday released written verdict on bail petitions for release of Editor-in-Chief of Jang/Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday released written verdict on bail petitions for release of Editor-in-Chief of Jang/Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In its 13-page verdict, the division bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem dismissed the petitions after terming them premature and meritless.

While rejecting arguments of petitioners' counsel against arrest and remand of Mir Shakil, the bench held that a perusal of the call-up notice and grounds of arrest reflected that inquiry was being conducted and examination and production of documents were necessary for the purpose. Therefore, the call-up notice could not be declared illegal as the petitioner did not challenge contents of the notice neither pointed out any ambiguity, it added.

The bench noted that the accountability court granted the physical remand as per law after satisfying all judicial requirements.

The court also rejected argument of the counsel that it was a private transaction between parties and the bureau did not have the powers to investigate the same. The argument has no force as transaction between the parties is not the dispute rather exemption of 54 plots along with two streets is the subject matter of the enquiry, it added.

The bench also observed that the question of misinterpretation of exemption policy did not arise as it had been alleged that the petitioner, in connivance with holders of concerned public office, obtained valuable property in violation of exemption policy, which prima facie, attracts offence under section 9(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. Furthermore, the available record suggests that exemption policy was stretched in favour of the petitioner, it added.

The bench held that although it was a 34-year old matter but the bureau had the powers to investigate the same as Accountability Ordinance had retroactive effects. The matter falls within domain of the bureau as per section 2 of the Ordinance, it noted.

The bench further observed that the matter under enquiry was not regarding a business or business transaction, while rejecting petitioners' counsel stance that the bureau violated its own business policy in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mir Shakil and his wife Shaheena had filed the post arrest bail petitions which were dismissed by the bureau on Tuesday.