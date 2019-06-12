Lahore High Court reserves decision on Khawaja brothers pleas for temporary bail

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday reserved its verdict on applications filed by former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique for temporary bail to attend budget session of National and provincial assemblies respectively

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday reserved its verdict on applications filed by former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique for temporary bail to attend budget session of National and provincial assemblies respectively.

The division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties.

Khawaja brothers' counsel pleaded with the court for grant of temporary bail to his clients for attending budget sessions in an effective manner.

He submitted that his clients were representatives of people and it was necessary to consult with the experts for forwarding proposals in budget sessions.

The counsel clarified that his clients could attend the assembly sessions on a production order but they were not allowed to meet with the experts in such a situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that post arrest bail petitions of Khawaja brothers were pending and the bench would hear them on June 18.