Lahore High Court reserves verdict on appeals by convicts in Tipu Truckanwala case

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Friday reserved verdict on appeals filed by convicted in murder case of Arif Ameer, alias Tipu Truckanwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Friday reserved verdict on appeals filed by convicted in murder case of Arif Ameer, alias Tipu Truckanwala.

The bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan reserved the verdict on appeals filed by Khurram Ejaz and Saeed Ahsan, against their convicts, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar on behalf of the convicts argued that the trial court had handed down the punishment without fulfilling legal requirements in the case. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the sentence of the convicts.

In 2011, an anti-terrorism court had handed down capital punishment to Khurram Ejaz for killing Tipu Truckanwala.

In 2015, an anti-terrorism court sentenced Saeed Ahsan in Truckanwala's murder to sixty years in prison after prosecution claimed that Ahsan had aided the murder by providing arms and conveyance.

Tipu Truckanwala was critically injured when assailants opened fire at him in the parking area of Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport in 2010. He was moved to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.