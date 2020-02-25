UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Reserves Verdict On Ex-MD LWMC Bail Petition

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:56 PM

Lahore High Court reserves verdict on ex-MD LWMC bail petition

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday reserved its verdict on bail petitions filed by former Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) managing director Waseem Ajmal and four others in Rs 1 billion scam of the company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday reserved its verdict on bail petitions filed by former Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) managing director Waseem Ajmal and four others in Rs 1 billion scam of the company.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the bail petitions and reserved the verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties.

The petitioners' had pleaded with the court for grant of bail, saying that all allegations were baseless.

They submitted that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed to provide any evidence against them.

The bureau had on Nov 19, 2019, arrested Waseem Ajmal, in Rs 1 billion LWMC scam.

The bureau alleged that the contract was awarded to Al-Bayrak on inflated rates which caused a loss of over Rs1 billion to the national exchequer.

It said Ajmal being MD and team leader of the LWMC held a meeting on April 26, 2014,in which he deliberately concealed details of the contract from other board members.

