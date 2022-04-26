The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved verdict on a petition filed by newly elected Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz for implementation of orders about his oath-taking

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved verdict on a petition filed by newly elected Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz for implementation of orders about his oath-taking.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition filed by Hamza Shehbaz.

During the Tuesday's proceedings, Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Ahmad Owais submitted that the Punjab governor had sent a 6-page letter to the President of Pakistan and expressed serious concern over the election of chief minister, besides seeking his advice. He further submitted the president sent the recommendations of the governor to the prime minister.

The AGP also raised objections on the maintainability of the petition, saying that the president had not been heard.

However, the chief justice expressed serious annoyance and questioned which law had given the mandate to the governor to examine validity of chief minister's election, adding that the election was held on court orders.

To which, the AGP submitted that issue of election needed to be dealt with restraint as the election was held during ruckus.

But, the chief justice noted that the court had shown enough restraint, questioning what action had been taken on the court orders.

The AGP submitted that the court order was received by the President three days ago, now he would look into the matter.

The chief justice observed that there was no government for past so many days in the province while expressing dismay over the inaction.

At this stage, a Federal law officer apprised the court that the prime minister had sent the advice to the president, asking for the court's order to be complied with in letter and spirit.

Advocate Ashtar Ausaf on behalf of Hamza Shehbaz argued that the court orders were not being implemented. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for implementation of its orders.

Subsequently, the court reserved the verdict on the petition. The verdict is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Hamza Shehbaz through the petition submitted that the LHC had expressed expectation that the President of Pakistan would appoint another person to administer the oath of the chief minister's office to him while forwarding its orders to the office of the president for the purpose. However, the court orders have not been implemented, he submitted while pleading with the court to issue directions for implementation of its orders.