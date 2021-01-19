UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Reserves Verdict On Maintainability Of Plea Against PDM Protest In Front Of ECP

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:03 PM

Lahore High Court reserves verdict on maintainability of plea against PDM protest in front of ECP

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved verdict on maintainability of a petition against Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) protest in front of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved verdict on maintainability of a petition against Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) protest in front of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Jamil Khan heard the petition filed by Munir Ahmad.

Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique on behalf of the petitioner stated that the PDM was holding a protest rally in front of the ECP. He submitted that the ECP had already asked the Islamabad administration to allow the protest in a specific area near Constitution Avenue only so that its working should not be affected. He submitted that the protest was unconstitutional as it was an attempt to stop the ECP from performing its constitutional mandate.

He contended that the protest was also in clear violation of Articles 4, 5, 9, 15, 16 and 17 of the Constitution. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for stopping the protest.

In response to a court query, a Federal law officer submitted that the PDM had not sought any permission for the protest from the Islamabad administration.

The court asked petitioner's counsel how the LHC could hear the matter as the protest was being held in Islamabad.

To which, the counsel replied that the LHC had heard cases about the Inqalab March in 2014.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing the arguments, reserved its verdict on maintainability of the petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Protest Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan January March From Court

Recent Stories

BREAKING: UAE crosses 2 million doses of COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

Crescent Petroleum CEO highlights role of natural ..

4 minutes ago

Solid performance of Sharjah Chamber reflects Shar ..

19 minutes ago

Politics Divides US Voters' Views of Coronavirus P ..

53 seconds ago

Rights Group Slams 87-Year Prison Sentence Given t ..

55 seconds ago

CDA removes dozens of encroachments from Park road ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.