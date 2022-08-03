Lahore High Court reserves verdict on maintainability of plea against acting PU VC

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on maintainability of a petition, filed for removing Punjab University Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on maintainability of a petition, filed for removing Punjab University Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar.

The single bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petition, filed by one Dr Amjad.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that prof Dr Niaz Ahmad had retired as the PU vice chancellor but he was again appointed as the acting vice chancellor in violation of the merit.

He submitted that Dr Niaz Ahmad had been temporarily appointed as the acting vice chancellor for a period of three months despite the presence of senior teachers. He submitted that as per law, there was no scope for temporary appointment, whereas the temporary appointment had badly affected administration of the university.He pleaded with the court to declare the appointment of Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad as illegal.

The court, after hearing the initial arguments, reserved its verdict on maintainability of the petition.