Lahore High Court Reserves Verdict On Maintainabilty Of Plea For Ban On Sale Of Liquor

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:24 PM

Lahore High Court reserves verdict on maintainabilty of plea for ban on sale of liquor

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved a verdict on maintainability of a petition seeking ban on sale of liquor, except on religious events of minorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved a verdict on maintainability of a petition seeking ban on sale of liquor, except on religious events of minorities.

The single bench comprising Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard the petition filed by Arfan Ali.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that as per law, the liquor could be sold to non-muslims on their religious events.

However, certain hotels are selling the liquor throughout the year, he added.

He submitted that there was no provision under section 17 of the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979 which allows a legal possibility for granting general licences to a hotel or other shop owner to operate throughout the year but hotels were selling wine throughout the year in contravention of the provision as well as the terms of their licence.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for ban on sale of liquor, except onreligious events of minorities.

