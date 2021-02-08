UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Reserves Verdict On MPA Plea Against Police Raids

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:35 PM

Lahore High Court reserves verdict on MPA plea against police raids

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Sohail Shaukat Butt against police raids at his house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Sohail Shaukat Butt against police raids at his house.

The single bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the petition filed by the MPA.

Dr Khalid Ranjha on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that his client was not involved in any illegal activity but the police raided his house and outhouse without any reason. He argued that the police raided the house of the petitioner on February 3 and harassed him.

He pleaded with the court to stop police from harassing the petitioner and order action against officials involved in raiding his house.

However, a provincial law officer submitted that the petitioner had given shelter to absconders at his outhouse and he was also involved in different cases.

To which, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client had been acquitted in many cases whereas he had obtained bail in other cases. He submitted that the petitioner also appeared before the trial courts regularly.

The court, after hearing of parties, reserved the verdict on the petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz February Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Quality legislation imperative for prosperity of c ..

5 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly presents agricultural gr ..

5 minutes ago

Germany Rejected 4th Request of Russian Prosecutor ..

5 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms regulatory committee on ..

40 minutes ago

290 ,000 visitors to Dubai Safari Park during 3 mo ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health withdraws pharmaceutical produc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.