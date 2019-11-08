UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Reserves Verdict On Petitions Regarding Foreclosure Law

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:03 PM

A five-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on petitions regarding foreclosure law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :A five-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on petitions regarding foreclosure law.

The bench headed by Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and comprising Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Asim Hafeez reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of all parties including Federal government.

The petitioners, Muhammad Shoaib Arshad and others, through their petition had challenged reintroduction of Section 15 of Financial Institutions (Recovery of Finances) Ordinance 2001, which empowered banks to sell mortgaged property in case of default in payment by a customer.

The matter was pending since 2016. Initially then LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard it and suspended the new section 15. Later, a LHC full bench heard the matter on different occasions.

However, the five member bench took up the matter in September 2019 and continuously heard it after Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the LHC Chief Justice to immediately fix the case, pending since long, while addressing a ceremony in connection with Naya Pakistan Housing Programme on July 31.

He observed that an early decision over the issue would enable the banking sector to extend loaning facilities and easing the mortgage process.

