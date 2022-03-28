Lahore High Court reserves verdict on plea challenging PSCA powers to issue e-challans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition challenging Punjab Safe Cities Authority's (PSCA) powers to issue e-challans.

The single bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by a citizen, Falak Sher.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel submitted that the PSCA had no powers to recover fines for e-challans from the vehicle owners whereas the authority had been issuing e-challans without a legal cover. He pleaded with the court to declare the issuance of the challans by the authority as unlawful and stop it from recovering fines from vehicle owners.

However, a provincial law officer argued that the petition was not maintainable. He submitted that as per law, the PSCA had authority to issue the challans.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict.