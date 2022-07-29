UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Reserves Verdict On Plea For Bail Cancellation Of Former Ogra Chairperson, Others

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Lahore High Court reserves verdict on plea for bail cancellation of former Ogra chairperson, others

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition for bail cancellation of former chairperson of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Uzma Adil Khan and five others in a 2020 petrol scam that had hit the country in the first half of 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition for bail cancellation of former chairperson of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Uzma Adil Khan and five others in a 2020 petrol scam that had hit the country in the first half of 2020.

Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq heard the petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA's prosecutor argued before the court that a special court granted bail to the former Ogra chairperson and five others despite the availability of strong evidence against them. He contended that the trial court decision was not sustainable in the eyes of the law. He pleaded with the court to set aside the bail granted to the accused.

However, the defence counsel opposed the plea, saying that the trial court granted bail to his clients on merit.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict.

The FIA Lahore had registered cases after the findings of the probe which was held to find out the causes of an artificial shortage of the petroleum products during the first half of 2020.

The cases were registered against some oil marketing companies, Ogra and Ministry of Energy officials.

The nominated accused in the FIRs include Uzma Adil Khan, Ogra former chairperson, Noor-ul-Haq, Ogra former member finance, Abdullah Malik, Ogra former member oil, Dr Shafi-ur-Rehman Afridi, Imran Ali Abro, (RO of MoEPD, Amir Naseem, Ogra former member gas, Askar Oil Services directors Sohail Nasim, Shakeel Nasim and M Shahzad Anjum, and Nadeem Butt.

FIA accused them for awarding petroleum marketing licences illegally, allowing illegal petrol import quota. Moreover, the oil marketing companies after getting the marketing licences established several illegal petrol pumps, which caused the loss of billions of rupees to the national kitty.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Petrol Shortage Lahore High Court Import Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Shakeel Federal Investigation Agency Gas 2020 Afridi Merit Packaging Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Bangulzai debunks propaganda over missing persons ..

Bangulzai debunks propaganda over missing persons killing in Ziarat

40 seconds ago
 Fazl demands immediate decision in PTI's prohibite ..

Fazl demands immediate decision in PTI's prohibited foreign funding case

43 seconds ago
 Murad offers full support to rain-affected people ..

Murad offers full support to rain-affected people in Balochistan

44 seconds ago
 15 dead in 'devastating' Kentucky flooding, toll e ..

15 dead in 'devastating' Kentucky flooding, toll expected to rise

4 minutes ago
 Referendum for Khalistan to begin in Toronto on Se ..

Referendum for Khalistan to begin in Toronto on September 18

4 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer visits Mazar-e-Quaid, pays tributes

Rana Tanveer visits Mazar-e-Quaid, pays tributes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.