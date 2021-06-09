UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Reserves Verdict On Pleas Against PMC Orders

Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:01 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved verdict on petitions challenging an order of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) about suspension of the first year admissions to the private medical colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved verdict on petitions challenging an order of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) about suspension of the first year admissions to the private medical colleges.

Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petitions filed by dozens of students of private medical colleges challenging the PMC orders.

In his final arguments, the petitioners' counsel submitted that the PMC had issued the directives without considering the fact that students had been enrolled after payment of dues and their classes had started.

He submitted that the PMC had asked the medical colleges to restart the admission process on some complaints about the admission process.

He submitted that the step would jeopardize the educational career of his clients, whereas, the academic year would also end in December 2021.

He argued that the orders did not justify restarting the entire admission process, even if there were complaints against the medical colleges. He pleaded with the court to set aside the PMC's order for the purpose.

However, the PMC's counsel opposed the plea, submitting that the PMC took the action over complaints about the admission process.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already suspended impugned PMC orders.

