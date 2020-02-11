UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Reserves Verdict On Pleas Against Additional Fee By Private Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:47 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved verdict on petitions against additional fees charged by the private schools

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved verdict on petitions against additional fees charged by the private schools.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi reserved the verdict on conclusion of arguments by the counsels of parents, private schools and the school education department.

The petitioners had argued that the private schools were charging additional fees in violation of the Supreme Court orders in the matter. They contended that it was an illegal step and pleaded with the court to issue directions to schools for receiving fee in accordance with the apex court orders.

