Lahore High Court Restores DG Auqaf Punjab In Grade-20

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 11:05 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restored Director General Auqaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari in grade-20 after setting aside his demotion in grade-19

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan passed the orders on a petition filed by the director general challenging his demotion from grade-20 to grade-19.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client had been illegally demoted to grade-19 from grade 20. He submitted that the step affected his client's seniority and pleaded with the court to set aside the demotion orders.

However, a law officer submitted that DG Auqaf was demoted due to his some incomplete ACRs.

But, the court observed that the Supreme Court had given detailed orders about the ACRs. As per Supreme Court orders, it was the responsibility of the high-ups to get the ACRs completed. The court held that no one could be devoid of promotion on the basis of the ACRs.

Subsequently, the court restored the DG Auqaf in grade-20 and disposed of the petition.

