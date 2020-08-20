UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Restrains CAA DG From Cancelling Licences Of Two Pilots

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:06 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday restrained the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general (DG) from finalising proceedings for cancellation of licences of two more Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday restrained the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general (DG) from finalising proceedings for cancellation of licences of two more Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots.

The court issued notices to the respondents, besides the attorney general for Pakistan and sought assistance from him in the case.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders while hearing two separate petitions, filed by pilots -- Sheikh Umar islam and Usman Aslam, against suspension of their licences.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioners argued before the court that the CAA director general, through a notification, had suspended licences of the petitioners and it was hinted that the proceedings for cancellation of licences would be started if appeals were not filed within 14 days.

He submitted that the appellate authority against the impugned order was the CAA DG itself. He submitted that the aviation rules to this effect were in violation of the fundamental right of due process of law guaranteed in the Constitution.

He asked the court to set aside the rules allowing the CAA DG to hear appeal against his own orders for being unconstitutional and also restrain the authority from holding proceedings against the petitioners.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, restrained the director general from finalising the proceedings and issued notices to respondents. The court also directed for clubbing all the identical petitions and put them for hearing together.

The LHC had already restrained the CAA director general from finalising proceedings for cancellation of licences of three PIA pilots on identical grounds.

