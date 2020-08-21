UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Restrains CAA DG From Licence Cancellation Of Pilot

Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA) director general from finalising proceedings for cancellation of licences of a Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) pilot.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by pilot Haider Abbas against suspension of his licence.

A counsel on behalf of petitioner argued before the court that CAA director general through a notification had suspended licence of the petitioner and it was hinted that the proceedings for the cancellation of licences would be started if appeal was not filed within 14 days.

He submitted that the appellate authority against the impugned order was the CAA DG itself.

He submitted that the aviation's rules to this effect were in violation of the fundamental right of due process of law guaranteed in the Constitution.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the rules allowing the CAA DG to hear appeals against his own orders for being unconstitutional and also restrain the authority from holding proceedings against the petitioner.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, restrained the director general from finalising the proceedings and issued notices to respondents.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had already restrained the CAA director general from finalising proceedings for cancellation of licences of five PIA pilots on identical grounds.

