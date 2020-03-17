Lahore High Court restrains NAB from 'harassing' Shaukat Basra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) bench on Tuesday restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Basra.

The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders on a petition filed by Shaukat Barsa challenging call-up notices issued by the Bureau in an inquiry into his assets.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the bench that the Bureau had started an inquiry into the assets owned by the petitioner without any reason.

He claimed that NAB had acted beyond its jurisdiction and issued notices to the petitioner for appearance in inquiry. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notices being unlawful. He also expressed apprehension that the Bureau might arrest the petitioner despite his cooperation in the inquiry.

Subsequently, the court, after recording initial arguments, restrained the Bureau from harassing the petitioner and also issued notices to NAB authorities while adjourning the further hearing.