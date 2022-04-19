UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Returns Hamza Shehbaz's Plea Over Oath Taking Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Lahore High Court returns Hamza Shehbaz's plea over oath taking issue

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday returned a petition, filed by newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz over refusal by Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema to administer him the oath of office, after declaring it incomplete

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday returned a petition, filed by newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz over refusal by Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema to administer him the oath of office, after declaring it incomplete.

The LHC Registrar office maintained that necessary documents were not attached with the petition.

Hamza Shehbaz through his petition submitted that he had been elected as Punjab chief minister in an assembly session held on April 16 and he secured 197 votes.

He submitted that after the election, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari forwarded the result to the Punjab Governor to fulfil the requirements of Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure.

However, the Governor was reluctant to administer an oath to him and fulfill his constitutional duty, he added.

He submitted that the act of the Governor was in violation of the Constitutional provisions and pleaded with the court for issuance of necessary directions in this regard.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Chief Minister Lahore High Court Governor Punjab April Court

Recent Stories

Axiom 'Will Be Ready' to Replace Space Station by ..

Axiom 'Will Be Ready' to Replace Space Station by End of Decade - US Space Execu ..

1 minute ago
 US Border Patrol Reports Major Rise in Number of U ..

US Border Patrol Reports Major Rise in Number of Ukrainian Migrants

1 minute ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Reopens Embassy in Kiev - ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Reopens Embassy in Kiev - Reports

1 minute ago
 IGP for addressing female cops' issues on priority ..

IGP for addressing female cops' issues on priority

1 minute ago
 NHMP to turn 25 in July this year: IG NHMP

NHMP to turn 25 in July this year: IG NHMP

2 minutes ago
 US Not Producing Enough Engineers, Technicians to ..

US Not Producing Enough Engineers, Technicians to Meet Space Goals - Axiom Inves ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.