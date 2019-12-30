Lahore High Court returns plea against NAB (Amendment) ordinance

The Lahore High Court's (LHC) registrar office on Monday returned a petition against National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, after putting objection that it could not be fixed for immediate hearing during winter holidays

The petition was filed by Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry submitting that the amended ordinance was not only against the law but also the Constitution. As per constitution, all citizens are equal, but the ordinance has curtailed powers of the anti-corruption watchdog to investigate businessmen and bureaucrats, he added.

He submitted that it was being feared that the ordinance would affect the possibility of an equal accountability of all. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the ordinance being discriminatory.