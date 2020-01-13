UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Rules Special Court Formed For Musharraf Treason Trail Unconstitutional

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:21 PM

Lahore High Court rules special court formed for Musharraf treason trail unconstitutional

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday declared the formation of a special court which heard the treason case against former dictator Pervez Musharraf and handed him a death sentence after finding him guilty of treason as unconstitutional

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday declared the formation of a special court which heard the treason case against former dictator Pervez Musharraf and handed him a death sentence after finding him guilty of treason as unconstitutional.The LHC bench, which was hearing Musharraf's petitions against the verdict, also ruled that the treason case against the former president was not prepared in accordance with the law.

A short order of the high court will be released shortly.A three-member full bench of the LHC, comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir, delivered the unanimous verdict.Musharraf was sentenced to death by a special court in Islamabad on December 17, 2019, six years after the trial started.

The case was filed by the PML-N government against Musharraf for suspending the Constitution on November 3, 2007, when he imposed emergency in the country.According to both the Federal government and Musharraf's lawyer, after the high court's ruling, the verdict issued by the special court stands voids.

As the court resumed hearing Musharraf's pleas on Monday morning, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Ishtiaq A. Khan, appearing on behalf of the federal government, presented the summary and record of the formation of the special court.On Friday, Justice Naqvi had asked the federal government to submit a summary on the formation of the special court and had directed the state's lawyer to present arguments on Monday.

AAG Khan said that the matter of forming a case against Musharraf was never included in the cabinet agenda.

