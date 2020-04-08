UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Seeks Arguments From NAB On Ahad Chema Petitions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:53 PM

Lahore High Court seeks arguments from NAB on Ahad Chema petitions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday adjourning hearing of post-arrest bail petitions filed by former director general Lahore Development Authority Ahad Chema in assets beyond means and Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing cases till April 13 sought arguments from National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by Ahad Chema.

A counsel on behalf of petitioner argued before the bench that his client was behind the bars for last two years whereas co-accused had been granted bail in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam.

He submitted all charges levelled against the petitioner were baseless and pleaded with the court for grant of bail in the matter.

He also questioned allegations of assets beyond means and requested for bail in the matter also.

Subsequently, the bench sought arguments from NAB prosecutor on conclusion of arguments by petitioner counsel while adjourning hearing till April 13.

