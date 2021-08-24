Lahore High Court seeks arguments on maintainability of plea to bar announcement LG polls' schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought arguments on maintainability of a petition seeking directions to bar announcement of the schedule of local government election in the province.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Lahore's former mayor Mubashir Javed and 22 others.

Asking the court to bar announcement of the election schedule for local government institutions, a counsel on behalf of the petitioners requested to declare that the term of office of a local government, was five years.

He also asked the court to grant the local government representatives 22 months in lieu of the months lost on account of their dissolution.

However, a provincial law officer raised an objection, stating that the petition was not maintainable.

At this, the court observed that how it could declare the term of office of a local government was five years and grant 22 months in lieu of the months lost on account of their dissolution.

Subsequently, the court, seeking arguments on maintainability of the petition, adjourned further hearing.